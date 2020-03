A man, who is living at a temporary address, was detained by gardaí from the Naas station at North Main Street for a breach of the Public Order Act.

The man, aged 44, was arrested at around 9pm on Sunday near a bus stop, on March 22.

According to the gardai the man was abusive and shouting insults at passers by. He was later collected from the garda station by care staff.