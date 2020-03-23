New K Club owners offer hotel to Government to battle coronavirus

The new owners of the K Club have offered the hotel at the club to the Government and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

A spokesperson for the K Club said nothing has been agreed with the HSE yet and the offer has been made in that context.

In a statement, the K Club said: “It is clear now that there is no defined period for when the current pandemic will pass. With this in mind, the owners of The K Club have decided that, in the national interest and in the interest of the local community, they are making the hotel at The K Club available to the Government and to the HSE. The hope is that its location and setting will make life a little more comfortable for the emergency staff, first responders and citizens who may need it during this time.”

The spokesperson referred to the Taoiseach’s core message that “we are all in this together.”

They concluded: “Once this crisis has passed, the owners and management of The K Club look forward to welcoming the public back to this iconic estate with its world-class 5-star service.”