Kildare County Council playgrounds shut from today

Kildare County Council playgrounds will close from today, 23 March until further notice, the council said in a statement.

It said this is in line with Government requirements to take appropriate action to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). “Playground closures will reduce non-essential contacts and support social distancing measures such as school closures.”

But it said that Kildare County Council parks will remain open. “Social distancing should be respected in these spaces alongside other standard precautions i.e. remaining 6 feet or 2 meters from others and practicing respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette.

“These measures are being implemented to protect all members of our society.”

The council thanked everyone in advance for their cooperation.