Courts: Car was turned upside down in Kildare road collision

A man whose car was turned upside down in a collision with a parked vehicle, appeared at Naas District Court on March 11.

Dareusz Sowa, 41, whose address was given as 3 Tyndall Court, Kilkenny Road, Carlow, was prosecuted for drink driving.

And Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant had a blood alcohol reading of 240 microgrammes per 100 millilitres.

He recalled the accident happened at Athgarvan on August 19, 2018.

The defendant was found staggering on the road at around 4.55am, heading towards Kilcullen.

He said the other vehicle was on its side.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant “got a serious fright”.

Mr Kennelly told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the defendant will never drink and drive again.

“He got the fright of his life and he sobered up fairly quickly after the incident,” said Mr Kennelly.

He said the incident on its own would serve as a drink driving deterrent for the defendant.

The defendant was disqualified from driving for three years and fined €750 by Judge Zaidan.