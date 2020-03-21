Fined for dumping waste in ditch in Kildare town

A 38-year-old man found dumping domestic waste on private land has been fined €150 in the district court.

At the March 12 sitting of Naas District Court, Florin Bolovan, Apartment 5, Friary Court, Chapel Road, Kildare, appeared on a charge of disposing of waste on private land at Rathwalkin, Kildare.

Mr Bolovan pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that on the day in question the owner of the land was was walking on a lane in the area and he saw the accused drop a bag of what turned out to be domestic waste into a ditch.

The gardai were called and apart from a charge relating to the waste, Mr Bolovan received a fixed penalty notice because of a rear light on his car which was not working.

Judge Desmond Zaidan, commenting on the charge, said that you can now go to legal waste facilities and get rid of your rubbish for relatively small amounts, paying €2.

He said that despite this people were still dumping waste. “It probably costs him more for the petrol to drive to the spot where he dumped the rubbish.”

David Powderly, solicitor for Mr Bolovan, said that his client apologised on the spot and took the rubbish away from the ditch. Mr Powderly said Mr Bolovan, who was fined €150, usually put his rubbish in a skip provided by his landlord.