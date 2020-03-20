Big traffic disruptions in Clane area of Kildare from Monday next

New traffic diversions and road closures will take place in Clane from Monday, March 23, coming.

The road closures are scheduled as follows; along R403 Central Park, Celbridge Road from Monday, March 23 to Saturday, 4 April 4, 2020; along R403 Celbridge Road/ R407 College Road Junction from Monday April 6 to Friday, April 10; along L1023 Ballinagappa Road/ R407 junction from Saturday, April 11 to Saturday April 18, and finally along L1023 Ballinagappa Road from Monday, April 20, to Thursday, April 30.

The reasons for the closures is that Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, is starting work on the next phase of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme in Clane this Monday, March 23.

SEE ALSO: New cafe, restaurant and apartments plan get green light for Clane

Improvements to the sewer network in Clane will safeguard the environment and support the economic and social development of the town. Sallins, Prosperous, Naas, Kill and Johnstown will also benefit from the Upper Liffey Valley Sewage scheme.

The work involves the construction of a new wastewater network in a number of locations in Clane.

A new sewer will be built from the L1023 Ballinagappa Road to the R403 and along Central Park and also on the Prosperous Road. Approximately 3km of new sewer will be constructed on the R403 from Clane to Sallins.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Irish Water said: “To minimise disruption, the work will be completed in phases and traffic management will be in place. In order to safely facilitate the works temporary road closures will be necessary. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and emergency access and local access will be maintained. Access to all businesses in the impacted areas will also be maintained. It will be necessary to close two bus stops on the R403 (next to and opposite Circle K, Clane Road, Abbeyland) for the duration of the essential works.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council said it apologised for any inconvenience these works may cause.

The works in Clane form part of a significant €38 million investment in the wastewater infrastructure in Kildare that involves laying 18km of new sewers to improve the wastewater network and safeguard the environment. “This project is essential as the current wastewater infrastructure is unable to support the needs of the area and it is not compliant with Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and conditions as set out in the Environmental Protection Agencies Wastewater Discharge Licence.”

Speaking about this vital project, Olive Marshall, Irish Water, said, “This project will safeguard the environment by improving the wastewater system. It will ensure that there is capacity for future growth in Clane as well as other towns in Kildare. The works in Clane form part of a larger €38 million project called the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme that is needed to provide Clane, Sallins, Prosperous, Naas, Kill and Johnstown with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow.”