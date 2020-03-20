Deaths in Co Kildare - March 20, 2020

Margaret (Madge) Talbot (née Cassidy), Newtown, Suncroft

March 15.Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, grandchildren and sisters. Reposing at her residence. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft on Saturday morning (March 21st) for Private Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in The Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft at 12 noon.Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, the family suggest using the RIP.ie online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding.

Brigid (Bridie) Powell (née Vaughan), Maria Villa, Tower Hill, The Curragh

March 19. Peacefully) in her 97th year at Naas Hospital and prior to that in the wonderful care of the staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Bridie, wife of the late John; sadly missed by her loving sons Séan, Noel, Desmond, daughter Ann Marie, daughters-in-law Anne and Brigid, son-in-law José, sister-in-law Mabel Vaughan, grandchildren Orlane, Lisa-Marie, Brett, Oisín, Fergal, Eva, Shauna, Inez and Jessica, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Maureen Murphy (née Hyland), Old Greenfield, Maynooth

March 11. Wolverhampton, England & late of Old Greenfield, Maynooth. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Patrick, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Elizabeth & Yvonne, sons Patrick & Peter, extended family & friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolence page. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

J.P (Billy) Hyland, Roseville, Dublin Rd, Naas

March 19. Formerly Curragh Camp. Retd Air traffic controller. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Siobhán, sons Jamie and Mark, daughter-in-law Nikki, grandson Finn, sister Judy, his four legged friend Dinger, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at his family home, house private, please. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 12 noon, walking to St Corban's Cemetery, Naas, arriving 12.30pm for burial. Family flowers only. Due to government guidelines the family suggest using the online condolences page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration & cooperation.

Joe Flood, Avondale Drive, Athy

March 18. Beloved husband of Phyllis, and much loved father of Nickey, Philomena and Anne Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Private funeral on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Athy followed by cremation in Mount Jerome crematorium. You can avail of RIP.ie to offer your condolences