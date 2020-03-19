BREAKING: Third death from Covid-19 reported in Ireland and 191 new cases confirmed

There has been a third death reported in Ireland due to Covid-19 this evening. A female from the east of the country has sadly passed away but no underlying condition has been reported and due to the small number of deaths so far, officials were reluctant to give details or confirm whether or not she was an elderly person.

The first death reported in Ireland due to the virus was an elderly female who passed away on March 11. The second death was a male patient with an underlying medical condition.

But officials were reluctant to give any details on the third death and brushed questions aside, only revealing that no underlying medical condition was reported.

191 new cases have also been reported bringing the total number of cases to 557. 99 or 35% of the new cases are community transmissions.

59 are associated with a confirmed case and 121 are associated with travel outside of the country. 71 remain under investigation

In total, 84 cases are health workers, 28 of which are associated with travel, while the remainder of those 84 cases are picked up in the healthcare environment.

"This underscores the importance of two things - the risks for healthcare workers everyday in terms of the care of patients, and also the risk of transmission in those kinds of environments," said Chief Medical Officer at Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan

County Monaghan is now only one county which has no reported cases of the virus. There are not 172 cases in Dublin, 62 in Cork and 14 in Limerick.

This is by far the largest increase in cases reported on a day to day basis, and a huge jump from yesterday's 74, which as of yesterday was the highest number. 191 is a significant jump on that figure.

Numbers are expected to continue to increase drastically over the coming days and weeks, according to Dr Holohan who expects on average a 30% to 40% increase every day.

"We're still at an early stage and in relative terms, these are small numbers compared to where we think we might get to," he said.

Social distancing remains the most essential method to slow the virus.