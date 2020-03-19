Deaths in Co Kildare - March 19, 2020

Deirdre Kavanagh (née Murphy), Railpark, Maynooth

March 18. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Alan & Gavin, daughter in law Marie, grandchildren Jonathan & Adam, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Kay (Catherine) Judge (née Dowling), Aylmer Park, Naas, / Newcastle West, Limerick

March 18. Formerly of Boreen Lusk (B&B), Sallins Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, following a short illness, on March 18th at St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin, in the presence of her loving children. Beloved wife of the late Brian, adoring mother of Clodagh, Annmarie, Siobhán & the late Lorraine. So greatly missed by all who loved her. Daughters; sons-in-law Gus, Chris, and Ken; grandchildren Noah, Odhrán, Ruairí, Rachel, Oliver and Megan; Sisters Patricia, Liz, Noeline & Colette, brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Predeceased by her sisters Brigid, Mary, Pauline and brother Patrick.

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone , a private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page at RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family hope to be able to stream the funeral live on the church webcam and will update details later. They will have a celebration of Kay’s life at a later date and would greatly appreciate your presence at that time. House private at all times please. Family flowers only please.

Mary (Maud) Deely (née Toohey), Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas, / Kilmeague

March 18. Peacefully, at Larchfield Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Eileen, and her partner Tom Royce, sister Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page at RIP.ie The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Margaret Cleary (née Weldon), Larchill, Monasterevin

March 18. Beloved wife of Billy and much loved mother of Fran, Jenny and Caroline. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Niall, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Ruth, Senan and Nessa, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday between 3 and 7pm, with rosary recital at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, at your own discretion to St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Funeral Mass will be available to view on Monasterevin parish webcam.The family would like to ask please that everyone abides by the current HSE guidelines. Those wishing to leave condolences can do so at RIP.ie