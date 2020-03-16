Garda appeal to trace teen last seen in the Wicklow area

Gardaí in Arklow are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Chloe Fitzgerald, 16 years, who was last seen in Avoca, County Wicklow on Thursday 12 March 2020.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches with a slight build, black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Chloe or who can assist in locating her are asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.