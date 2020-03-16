Help for County Kildare businesses hit by coronavirus

In relation to COVID-19, LEO Kildare is using the national resources and guidance that are available and updated on a regular basis to reflect the rapidly emerging situation. While it may be unavoidable LEO says it will keep businesses informed if for any reason continuity is disrupted in coming weeks.

Business Mentoring – LEO offers complimentary mentoring in HR and Finance for all existing businesses in Co. Kildare. This mentoring support will be delivered by a finance / HR consultant via phone.

Business Advice – For all early stage companies, the business advice service will remain operational and all appointments will be dealt with via phone. In order to organise an appointment free of charge make contact on localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie

The maximum loan available from Micro Finance Ireland has been increased from €25,000 to €50,000 as an immediate measure to specifically deal with exceptional circumstances that busineses are facing.

LEO can be contacted on 980532