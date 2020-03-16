Two vehicles seized by Naas Roads Policing Unit as part of operation on M4

Two vehicles have been seized following a Naas Roads Policing Unit operation in recent days.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit detected 13 motorists driving on the hard shoulder of the M4 as part of an operation targeting motorists driving on the hard shoulder.

Two vehicles were seized by Gardai, one vehicle lacked insurance or tax while the second vehicle lacked tax, insurance and was being driven by an unaccompanied learner driver.

Fines and summons are to follow.