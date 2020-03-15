Coronavirus brings last orders to some Newbridge businesses

Several Newbridge business premises are set to close because of the coronavirus, though some businesses are remaining open.

McDonnell’s pub at Edward Street is closing at 6pm today.

Proprietary Eric McDonnell says he is doing so “in the interest of all our customers and staff” and he said he intends to reopen when it is safe to do so.

At the other end of the town Harrigan’s bar, which is also a well known eatery, is also closing on “Government advice” until further notice.

Judge Roy Bean’s, which is also a restaurant, is similarly closed.

The prestigious Keadeen hotel is remaining open. According to hotel management “our processes and public spaces so that they align with the advice on social distancing and increased disinfectant procedures until at least March 29.”

It adds: “The health, safety, and well being of our customers, guests, members, and staff, together with that of the wider community is our utmost priority at this time.”

The Whitewater shopping centre is also open - though it is stressing the importance for customers to adhere to social distancing protocols.