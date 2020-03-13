All Kildare County Council meetings postponed due to Covid-19/coronavirus restrictions

All Kildare County Council meetings have been suspended until the end of march due to the current coronavirus/Covid-19 restrictions.

According to a statement from the council, Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council, Councillor Suzanne Doyle, held a meeting this morning to review operations and plans in response to current circumstances and the Government’s recent announcements.

"In the interest of health and wellbeing of elected members and staff, the Cathaoirleach has confirmed that all meetings of the Council, Municipal Districts and Committees will be suspended until March 31, at which point the situation will be reviewed.

"From Monday, March 16, staffing arrangements will be put in place across Kildare County Council which will see staff working in teams on a rostered basis. This is to maximise social distancing in the interest of protecting the services that we deliver.

"The Crisis Management Team and Business Continuity Team continue to meet regularly to review implementation of our business continuity plan and to update requirements following on from HSE and Government advice."

Services to the public will continue to be available at the Kildare County Council offices at Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas. However, members of the public are asked to use on-line services and e-mail and to only attend at our office by prior appointment.

Many of KCC's services can be accessed on-line via its website at www.kildarecountycouncil.ie, by phone at 045 980200 or by e-mail at customercare@kildarecoco.ie.

The above provisions will remain in place up to and including Sunday, March 29, 2020, and will be subject to review pending further announcements by Government.



Kildare County Council Contact information

During office hours - 045 980200

Out of hours - 1890 500 333

Homeless out of hours – 1800 804 307