Deaths in Co Kildare - March 13, 2020 

Bernadette (Ben) Morrison (née Turley), Woodview, Tankards Garden, Newbridge

March 12. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marian (Keenan), sons Billy, Peter, Thomas, Francis and John, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister Eileen, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, on Monday. Anybody wishing to pay to respects to the family can do so after the service at Barrettstown Cemetery at approximately 12.30pm.

Michael Francis Duignan, The Park, Ballysax, / Kildare Town

March 11. Peacefully at his home. Ret’d. from Kildare County Council. Sadly missed by his much loved wife Helen, daughter Tríona, sons Declan & Kealan, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Tanya, Zoë, grandchildren Ethan, Abi, Jessica, Clíodhna, Juliet, Robert & Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence (Eircode R56RK79) on Friday from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family fowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Donations box in the Church. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis In light of the current public health situation, the Duignan family understand if people refrain from attending the funeral.

Chris McGinty (née Doran), Shallon, Julianstown, Meath / Johnstownbridge

March 12. Loving wife of the late Fintan and cherished mother of the late Tina. Sadly missed by her loving son Terry and daughter Graínne. Deeply regretted by her brothers Dick and Christy (Boiler), sisters-in-law Eileen and Imelda, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in Tim, granchildren Laura, Shane, Evan, Clodagh, Conor, Drew and Luca, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Chris Rest in Peace. Reposing at Terry's family home on Friday from 4pm to7pm.Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Johnstown Bridge on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tredagh Lough Alzhermier's Day Care Center, Drogheda. Owing to the current situation regarding the Coronavirus and following on from HSE guidelines we have been advised to make the difficult decision of keeping the house private for Close family only. At the Requiem Mass and Cemetery, it is requested to refrain from Shaking hands. The Family will fully understand if people refrain from attending the funeral given the escalating crisis. A prayer in Chris's memory would be greatly appreciated.

Gerard (Gerry) McTernan, Maynooth

March 11. formerly of No.1 Parson Street, Maynooth, March 11th 2020, died peacefully under the excellent care of the staff of James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Deeply mourned by his loving daughter Claire, son Gerard, son-in-law Domenic, partner Ursula, adoring granddaughter Freya, brothers Tony, Larry, Peter, Ray and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of very dear friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St.James Hospital where the excellent staff have looked after him for the past decade.

Ireneusz (Irek) Nagorny, Maynooth

March 11. Peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Arlyn, daughter Karen, son Sean, mother Emilia, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 6pm with prayers on Sunday at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10:30am to St.Mary's Church, Maynooth arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Margaret Shiels, Church View, Suncroft

March 12. Surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John, predeceased by her son Eamon; sadly missed by her son John, daughters Marie, Susan, & Sandra, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends. May Margaret Rest in Peace. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in Church.