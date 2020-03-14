Man sold cocaine for €50 to an undercover garda in Blessington

A County Wicklow man who sold cocaine to an undercover garda for €50 appeared at Naas District Court on March 4.

Thomas Tracey, 50, whose address was given as 22 Rockypool Crescent, Blessington, was prosecuted for having a drug for sale or supply at Main Street, Blessington, on May 23 last.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant is working and is in line for promotion in his job.

The court also heard that he is caring for his mother.

Ms Murphy said that on the occasion the defendant was approached by a garda.

She added he has no previous convictions.

Ms Murphy also said he had never been in trouble before and was cooperative with the gardai.

She said the defendant is seeking leniency from the court though he knows what he did was wrong.

“He is looking for a chance,” she added

Judge Desmond Zaidan said cocaine is a highly addictive drug and a killer.

“Some young people call these ‘party drugs’ or ‘party pills’ but there is no such thing ,” he said.

He added: “drugs are a killer, these are killer drugs.”

Addressing the defendant he said: “You may be naive, but I am not and there is a group of people involved here.”

He added that drug taking is becoming more rampant than drinking water.

“Drug gangs shoot each other and hack each other to death, taking body parts as trophies. Once you are a drug addict, it is a life sentence and a slow death.”

Fined

He imposed a fine of €1,000.