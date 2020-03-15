Goodbye Dolly as Naas parish legend retires

After 20 years of dedicated service, Dolly Garvey retired as the manager of the Parish Office and Shop at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, on February 28.

In many ways, Dolly has been the face of the Parish in the Ballycane area and Parish Priest Fr. Liam Morgan described her contribution to the parish as “immense.”

And he added, “we hope that Dolly will remain involved in the life of our Parish in a more leisurely, perhaps voluntary capacity.

“This milestone brings to an end 20 years of dedicated and faithful service to the Parish of Naas.”

To mark her retirement a presentation was made to Dolly during the 7.30pm Saturday Vigil Mass on Saturday, February 22, in the presence of a large gathering of family, friends and parishioners. The presentation was followed by refreshments.