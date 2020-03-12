CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATIONS: Events cancelled across County Kildare due to coronavirus

Please see below a list of events which have been cancelled in County Kildare due to the current coronavirus restrictions. We will update this list as we become aware of more events.

If you have an event you would like included on this list, please email editor@leinsterleader.ie and editor@kildarepost.com to let us know

* LARK Kildare has postponed its run of Cinderella, which was due to take place in the CMWS in Kildare town from March 24.

* Ballymore Eustace GAA & LGFA club dinner dance which was due to take place in Tulfarris on Friday, March 13, has been postponed.

* The opening meeting of the Irish Flat Season, which was due to take place at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, March 22, will not take place in public. However, a decision has yet to be taken on whether the meeting will be run behind closed doors.

* Caragh GFC's weekly Thursday night bingo is cancelled.

* All shows at Naas' Moat Theatre have been postponed until after March 29.

* The AKSI national kettlebell marathon championship due to be held on March 28 and 29 in Monasterevin is now cancelled. Further details of a new date to be announced at a later date.

* The Annual Mass for Deceased Civilian Employees of the Defence Forces due to take place next Friday, March 20, in St. Brigids Church Curragh Camp (DFTC) has been cancelled.