New Garda model changes for Kildare due to start in June

The third phase of a new Garda operating model, which will involve the Kildare area, will begin in June coming, the gardai have said.

An Garda Síochána has announced the phased introduction of the Garda Operating Model in each of its 19 Divisions during 2020, and the allocation of Superintendents to each of those Divisions.

They said the new model will see more front-line Gardaí, a stronger focus on community policing, and a wide-range of policing services delivered locally.

Under the Garda Operating Model, Divisions will increase in size, will be operationally autonomous, and will be the key to policing delivery, they said.

The statement said that between now and the end of 2021, there will be a net increase of approximately 600 gardaí to bring garda numbers up to 15,000. “In addition, more than 800 gardaí will be deployed to the front-line. 640 gardaí have already been re-deployed to the front-line from administrative roles in the last few years.”

Implementation of phase one of the Garda Operating Model has already begun in five Divisions – Galway; Cork City; DMR South Central; Limerick; and Westmeath/Meath. The second phase will involve Clare/Tipperary; Kerry; County Cork; DMR East, and DMR South. It is anticipated that implementation of the Model in these Divisions will commence in April 2020.

The third phase will involve Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow; Laois/Offaly/Kildare; DMR West; Wexford/Wicklow, and DMR North Central. It is anticipated that implementation will commence in June 2020.

The fourth phase will involve Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim; Louth/Cavan/Monaghan; DMR North; and Mayo/Roscommon/Longford. It is anticipated that implementation will commence in October 2020.

The statement said there is a commitment to ensuring Superintendents will be in locations throughout a Division and not all located in the Divisional Headquarters. “Before changes are made at a Divisional level, change impact assessments will be conducted at a local level to ascertain what needs to be done to enable implementation.

It said: “Under the Operating Model, each Division will for the first time have a Superintendent dedicated to Crime, a Superintendent dedicated to Governance and Performance Assurance, and a number of Superintendents in charge of Community Engagement. An Assistant Principal, which is the grade equivalent of a Superintendent, will also be appointed in each Division to head up Business Services, which covers areas such as HR, Finance and Administration. This will free-up Superintendents from administrative tasks so they can focus on policing activity.”

It said a total of 93 Superintendent positions have been allocated across the Divisions. This is a further 17 Superintendent positions from original projections. The total number of Divisional Superintendents will go from 104 to 93. “Seven of the 19 Assistant Principals are already in situ in their respective Divisions. The remainder have either been selected or the selection process is underway.

It also said that there will be a significant increase in the allocation of Sergeants and Inspectors to Divisions, particularly in the area of community policing.

Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, who is scheduled to meet Kildare County Councillors in December, said: "These changes will see us deliver a more responsive, more efficient and better service to local communities. It will mean increased numbers of Gardaí working on the frontline, better investigations of crimes against the vulnerable such as sexual crime, and community policing teams dedicated to working with communities to identify and tackle problem crimes in their area.

Under the model, a garda division will be typically made up of around 600 to 800 personnel. “This will ensure each Division has the resources and skills to deliver a wider range of community policing and specialist services based on the demand in their area,” said the statement.

It said there will be better investigative services locally as Divisions will have a wider range of specialist skills and expertise such as Protective Services, Economic Crime and Cyber Crime.

The Policing Authority said it welcomed today's announcement by the Garda Síochána of the phased introduction of the Garda Operating Model in each of its 19 divisions during 2020, and the allocation of Superintendents to each of those divisions. It welcomes in particular the publication of a definitive timeline of the roll-out across all the remaining divisions this year.