No Kildare Defence Forces people who attended Wuhan games in China diagnosed with Covid-19

No member of the Defence Forces, including almost fifty people who travelled to Wuhan in China for the World Military Games last October, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Defence Forces have said.

In response to questions on Defence Forces participations in the games just last October, a Defence Forces spokesperson, wrote: “In response to your query, in total 49 Defence Forces personnel (including a Medical Officer) travelled to participate in the 7th World Military Games in Wuhan China. The team departed from Ireland on Oct 14 19 and returned on Oct 29 19. Of the traveling party seven members of the traveling group gave their home address in county Kildare. The Defence Forces had athletes that competed in the following events: Men’s Soccer, Shooting and Boxing. The team won a bronze medal with a member of the Defence Forces Boxing team. While the Defence Forces does not comment on individual cases, we are following Health Service Executive Guidelines in relation to COVID-19. For specific queries related to COVID-19 we refer you to the Health Service Executive. To date, no member of the Defence Forces has been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

The response came after we had asked the Defence Forces how many of its members attended and competed? We also asked, on the medical front, and given the coronavirus, if all of the athletes who attended were healthy and well? We asked if they had been checked and tested since the outbreak of the virus was announced? We also asked if there are any medical issues with those attending, what action had the Defence Forces taken?

The 2019 Military World Games, officially known as the 7th CISM Military World Games, was held from October 18–27, 2019 in the capital of Hubei Province in Wuhan, China. Nearly 10,000 athletes from over 100 countries competed in 27 sports.

For the first time in the history of the Military World Games, an Olympic village was set up for the athletes prior to the commencement of the Games. Other reports say that China sent a delegation consisting of 553 participants for the games, which marked the record number of participants to represent a nation at a single Military World Games. Around 230, 000 volunteers were recruited for the event.