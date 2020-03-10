CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: The Department of Education has released a statement on school closures

The Department of Education has released a statement on school closures in Ireland.

The Department acknowledges the impact school closures would have on families, parents, working life, and the community as a whole, should the closures go ahead. However, the department has stated that any school closures will come as a direct result of guidance and advice given by experts and health officials.

The Department of Education and Skills is continuously communicating with The Department of Health, the duo have "no such advice" at this time in terms of school closures. However, they are simultaneously urging schools not to make any unilateral decisions and to follow all health and hand washing guidelines provided by the HSE.

Meanwhile other mass gatherings have been cancelled as community groups fear the spread of the Coronavirus, and are urging people to use the common sense initiative.