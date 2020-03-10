Sex assault charge: Man allegedly put hand up woman's skirt in well-known Kildare hotel bar

Reporting restrictions have been put on the case of a man who is alleged to have put his hand up the skirt of a woman in the K Club last year.

The State is alleging that the man sexually assaulted a woman by putting his hand up her skirt in a K Club bar on May 2, 2019.

Last December, Judge Desmond Zaidan refused jurisdiction and the case was adjourned for a Book of Evidence to be prepared.

At the March 3 sitting of Naas District Court, the man was sent forward for trial to the current sitting of Naas Circuit Court, which began on March 3.

It is alleged that the 59-year-old man and the alleged injured party, a woman living in America, who also cannot be named due to reporting restrictions on her name by the court, were not known to each other. It is alleged the incident took place in a bar in the K Club and that the bar was not packed. There were other people in the bar, including the injured party's husband, according to the basic prosecution case stated at an earlier hearing.

On March 3, last, the accused man’s defence counsel asked for reporting restrictions to be put on the man’s name.

Counsel said the alleged incident happened in a crowded room and people will be asked to provide evidence. Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly told the court there are a large number of witnesses.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would put reporting restrictions on the man’s name on the basis that if he is found not guilty of the alleged charge, there would be damage to his reputation.