House burgled and jewellery stolen in Kill
Theft
Kill
Gardai are investigating a break-in at a house in Kill during which €600 worth of jewellery was stolen.
The burglary took place at a house in Hartwell Green. The premises was unoccupied at the time and entry was gained after a kitchen window was prised open.
Furniture was pulled apart in a bedroom before jewellery including a necklace and a ring were robbed.,
It happened on February 28 between 6pm and 11pm.
