A trailer was stolen from a farmyard in Johnstown village.

The eight feet by four feet trailer was stolen in broad daylight on February 20.

Naas gardai say the custom made twin axle, high sided trailer was robbed after a silver Mitsubishi Pajero was driven into the yard.

Two males then hooked the trailer on to the vehicle and drove it away.

It happened at 3.20pm.