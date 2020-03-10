Deaths in Co Kildare - March 10, 2020
R.I.P.
Joan Latimer (née Sheridan), Sarto Park, Naas
March 8. Beloved wife of Alex and mother of Alec, Vera and Graham. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Vicky, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. A service to celebrate Joan's Life will take place on Wednesday at 1pm in Newland's Cross Crematorium prior to cremation. Family flowers only, please.
