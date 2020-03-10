Deaths in Co Kildare - March 10, 2020

Joan Latimer (née Sheridan), Sarto Park, Naas

March 8. Beloved wife of Alex and mother of Alec, Vera and Graham. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Vicky, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. A service to celebrate Joan's Life will take place on Wednesday at 1pm in Newland's Cross Crematorium prior to cremation. Family flowers only, please.