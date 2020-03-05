Jail sentence for man found with knife at Athy garda station

A man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, February 25, for being in the possession of a knife was jailed for 11 months.

Jamie Hennessy, with an address listed as 7 Dunnane, Crettyard, Laois, came to the attention of gardai on July 16, 2019, at Athy Garda Station after he was found in possession of a stolen bottle of perfume worth €11 from a chemist on Duke Street in the town.

The court heard that he entered the chemist with another man and a number of items worth €143.70 were taken.

Gardai found a bottle of perfume on the defendant and when he was put in the patrol car, he dumped a stanley knife on the ground.

Sgt Brian Jacob said that the knife had a sharp blade.

The court heard that the defendant told gardai he needed the knife for his own safety.

BL Aisling Murphy said her client is in custody on other matters. She said that he had a ‘raging addiction’ to drugs and had no control of it at the time.

“He is making progress in prison, she said. “He is going to the gym and doing a course.”

The court heard that the defendant was stabbed when he was 20 and spent three months in a coma as a result.

“He is now drug free,” she added.

Mr Hennessy has 46 previous convictions including 12 for theft and one for knife possession.

“He was staring death in the face and escapes but comes back and behaves like this — I don’t get it,” said Judge Desmond Zaidan. “Drugs are dangerous and I see it all the time.”

His barrister said that it was down to his addiction at the time but added that he is drug free now.

Mr Hennessy was given 11 months for the unlawful possession of a knife. A charge of handling stolen property was taken into account by Judge Zaidan.