Leixlip ambulance company on tax defaulters list

A County Kildare ambulance service company has been handed a bill for almost €417,000 by the tax authorities.

Life Line Ambulance Service limited, Unit 5 Ryebrook Industrial Park, Leixlip, is listed among the Revenue’s defaulters for October to December last.

According to Revenue it owed €287,031 in tax, €70,884 in penalties and €59,050 in penalties.

The case arose from an audit and relates to an underdeclaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC.