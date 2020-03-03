Leixlip ambulance company on tax defaulters list

Bill

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A County Kildare ambulance service company has been handed a bill for almost €417,000 by the tax authorities.

Life Line Ambulance Service limited, Unit 5 Ryebrook Industrial Park, Leixlip, is listed among the Revenue’s defaulters for October to December last.

According to Revenue it owed €287,031 in tax,  €70,884 in penalties and €59,050 in penalties.

The case arose from an audit and relates to an underdeclaration of  PAYE/PRSI/USC. 

 

 