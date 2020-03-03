Vehicle targeted at Naas church car park

A car parked adjacent to a church in Naas was broken into and €700 worth of items stolen.

The vehicle had been left in the car park beside the Church of Our Lady and St David, Sallins Road, on February 22.

Naas gardai say the incident took place between 5pm and 7.10pm.

A rear window was smashed and the theft was discovered after the driver returned to the vehicle.

Two bags containing personal belongings, shoes and clothing were robbed.