Jack, Emily and Sophie top Kildare baby names list in 2019

Jack was the most popular name for new born male babies in county Kildare, according to the Irish Babies Names report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Emily and Sophie were the joint leaders in Kildare for new born girls.

Kildare shares Jack with a lot of other counties.

In the Mid East region, which includes Kildare, Meath, Louth and Wicklow, 2.46% of new male babies were named Jack.

There were 3062 births in Kildare in 2018 but the available records show a slight drop between the first two quarters of 2018 and 2019.

On the assumption for the final 2019 joint male and female births coming in at an estimated 2,967, there could be around 36 or 37 new Jack’s in Kildare this year.

Also in the region, 1.89% of new female babies were named Emily or Sophie.

The CSO said Jack, James, Conor and Daniel have been in the top five boys' names since 2007.

Three of these names - Jack, Conor and James have been in the top five since 1998.

Noah was new to the top five in 2018 and remained there in 2019.

This is the ninth consecutive year that Emily has been the most popular name chosen for girls.

Emily, Grace, Fiadh, Sophie and Hannah, were the top five names for girls in 2019. Fiadh and Hannah were new entrants to the top five in 2019. Amelia dropped out of the top five this year having been there since 2015.

Eli, Joey, Odhrán (with a síneadh fada) and Ruairí were new entrants to the top 100 for boys in 2019.

Odhrán was also the boys' name that increased most in popularity between 2018 to 2019, he moved up the ranks from 138th place in 2018 to 97th in 2019.