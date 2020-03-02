Motorist has vehicle impounded and gets €150 fine for parking in disabled bay in Naas town
Driver ran into the shop to get a bottle of gas
Those who illegally park in a disabled bay are liable to pay a fine of €150.
Naas Roads Policing Unit encountered a vehicle parked in disabled parking bay without a permit yesterday.
The driver said he just 'ran into the shop for a bottle of gas.' Mobility device deployed, driver was provisional licence holder driving unaccompanied.
Gardai said that the vehicle was impounded and a €150 fine was issued to the driver.
According to new legislation, the €150 fee is to be paid within 28 days, €225 is to paid within the next 28 days and a summons will be issued if the fine is not paid within 56 days.
Kildare Gardai are urging motorists to please respect the disabled parking bays.
