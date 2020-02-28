Kildare leader sends best wishes to China

The Mayor of Kildare has sent a goodwill message to China which is battling the coronavirus.

Speaking during the February 24 plenary session of the full Kildare County Council, Mayor, Suzanne Doyle, said she hoped the virus would be curtailed as quickly as possible.

Mayor Doyle has been involved in the reception of a number of Chinese delegations at council HQ in Aras Chill Dara.

She said she was struck by how gracious the Chinese delegations are.

The coronavirus crisis was extremely difficult for everyone and Ireland had a huge commercial relationship with China.

But, said Mayor Doyle, on a human level she and the council would like to show its support.

She hoped that the corona

virus would be curtailed as quickly as possible.