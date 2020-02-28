Kildare property: Straffan home featured in magazines is sold for over €635,000

Coonan Property have recently closed on the sale of Aisling House, at Bishopscourt in Straffan.

After a busy marketing campaign with strong interest, a local family have just completed the purchase of this stunning property, according to the selling agent.

Aisling House has featured in various magazines and was described as “one of Ireland’s best houses” by the Irish Independent.

Sleek design

Image magazine called it “one of the best Irish homes” and “a sleek contemporary house that pays homage to its intimate forest setting”.

This light filled contemporary home is simply stunning. The attention to detail at every level is unbelievable and has created a practical family home in a mature and tranquil setting.

An Irish Architecture Award Winning (2011) home, it is situated in a scenic woodland setting 25 minutes from Dublin cty centre, near Straffan and Ardclough villages.

The four bedroom, four bathroom detached home features a living area with polished concrete floors, a large kitchen-dining area, a study, a master bedroom leading on to a roof terrace and a built-in garden playhouse with electricity.

It was sold by private treaty for an amount in excess of the guide price of €635,000.00

