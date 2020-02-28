Emily and Jack-most popular baby names of 2019 revealed
Did your little one's name make the cut?
Jack and Emily remain the most popular baby names in Ireland for 2019, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office.
The annual release of the most popular names for newborns show that Jack and Emily have continued to assert their dominance at the top of the charts.
Jack has been the most popular for boys for every year bar one since 2007, with 2016 the only exception when James emerged on top. When it comes to girls names, Emily has been the most popular choice every year since 2011.
The top five most popular boys names include James, Noah, Conor and Daniel, while for girls it is Grace, Fiadh, Sophie and Hannah.
There is no change to the top five for boys from 2018, but Fiadh and Hannah are new entries to the top five for girls.
CSO figures show girls are given a wider variety of names than boys with 4,814 girls' names registered compared to 3,725 boys' names.
There are a number of new entries to the top 100 for both boys and girls.
Odhrán, Eli, Ruairí and Joey were new entrants for the boys, while Doireann and Méabh were new entries for girls.
In terms of names with the most growth over the last year, Odhrán, Eli, Kayden and Ruairí made the most growth in the boys charts, while Alexandra, Heidi and Hollie were the fastest-growing girls names.
Some less popular names for boys recorded last year included Teidí, Saul, Dexter and Ruán. Less popular girls' names included Féile, Jorja, Kyrah and Constance.
The top 20 boys and girls names are included below. The full top 100 can be seen on the CSO website.
Boys:
1.Jack
2.James
3.Noah
4.Conor
5.Daniel
6.Adam
7.Liam
8.Tadhg
9.Luke
10.Charlie
11.Darragh
12.Harry
13.Oisín
14.Alex
15.Michael
16.Fionn
17.Cillian
18.Thomas
19.Jamie
20Patrick
Girls
1.Emily
2.Grace
3.Fiadh
4.Sophie
5.Hannah
6.Amelia
7.Ava
8.Ellie
9.Ella
10.Mia
11.Lucy
12.Emma
13.Lily
14.Olivia
15.Chloe
16.Aoife
17.Caoimhe
18.Molly
19.Anna
20.Sophia
