Naas householder comes home to find house is being burgled

A householder came home to see a burglar inside the house.

The incident happened at Dowdingstown Wood, Two Mile House.

The householder came home to see someone inside the house through the window.

It happened at 8.35pm on February 14.

The intruder got into through a back window and exited the property the same way.

Jewellery including earrings, cuff links and case worth a total of €950 were stolen.