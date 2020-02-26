Kildare man jailed for five months for having no insurance

A man who was before the Naas sitting of Kilcock Court on Tuesday, February 18, for driving with no insurance was jailed for five months and disqualified from driving for six years.

Lee Needham with an address listed as 3A William St, Kildare, came to the attention of gardai on September 6, 2019, in Straffan. The court heard the defendant was stopped by gardai and was to produce his documents at the garda station but failed to do so.

He has nine previous convictions and was driving while disqualified on a four year ban at the time. The court heard that the defendant’s partner was very sick at the time and that is why he was driving.

“She ordinarily would drive him to work. He is working in Leixlip and living in Athy. There is no public transport from Athy to Leixlip and so he took a chance and decided to drive,” said BL Aisling Murphy.

Judge Zaidan said that the defendant was in a very “precarious” position as he already had three bans in total including a four year ban for dangerous driving.

Judge Zaidan said that he had read the defendant’s letter but had a duty to protect the public. He sentenced him to five months in custody and disqualified him from driving for six years. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.