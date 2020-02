The Tesco store in Monread, Naas, was broken into in an early morning incident.

A small amount of cash was taken during the break-in on February 13 at 6.15am.

Read more County Kildare news

A back office was broken into and a safe was removed.

Images of four males, who were covered up, were captured on a CCTV system.

Gardai recovered the safe a small distance away on the M7.