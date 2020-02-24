Snow / Ice warning issued by Met Éireann for Kildare and rest of Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Eeather Warning for Snow and Ice in Kildare and the rest of the country, with wintry conditions expected on Tuesday.

Co Kildare has been included in the warning which is valid from 6.00am on Tuesday, 25 February to 9.00am Wednesday, 26 February.

"Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur," said forecasters.

Tonight will be very cold, with clear spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will turn to sleet later, with a risk of some snow showers, mainly over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 or 2 Celsius in modern fresh westerly winds.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be very cold and windy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may be of hail with a risk of some snow showers. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 7 Celsius in a fresh to strong westerly wind.

Issued: 14:00 Monday 24/02/2020