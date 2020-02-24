11 patients without beds at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 11 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital today, according to latest figures released by the INMO.

It is understood that 8 patients are in the emergency department while 3 patients are on wards elsewhere waiting for beds at the Kildare facility, which is up from 9 patients without beds last Friday.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 573 patients are waiting for beds at hospitals across the country today.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 81, Cork University Hospital at 53, and Letterkenny University Hospital at 34.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.