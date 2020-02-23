Owners appeal for help to locate 16 year old 'Elvis'

The owners of a 16 year old dog, Elvis, who went missing yesterday circa 6pm, are becoming increasingly worried about her welfare (yes, it's a female).

CC footage showed Elvis chasing a fox from her family home at Castlewarden.

"We checked the CCTV footage and saw a fox come into the garden, and then she chased it out and off down the fields after it," said her owner.

"This is not like her, she is 16 years old - and with the weather being so bad, we are seriously worried for her welfare".

Please contact Gráinne at 086 071 5277 if you find or see Elvis.