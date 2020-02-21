Bord Pleanala permission for 314 residences in Kildare town of Naas

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission to Cairn Home Properties Ltd to build 314 residents in Naas West and Jigginstown.

On January 28, the Bord granted the permission for 208 houses and 106 apartments, generally in agreement with the recommendations of its inspector.

The plan is to build on two parcels of land located to the east and west of the Devoy Link Road, Naas, Co. Kildare.

A creche and a retail unit are included in the plan.

The inspectors report said that creches were in short supply in the area and were needed by the existing residents of Elsmore.

The site is within one kilometre of Main Street, Naas.