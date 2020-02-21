Sarto green area in Naas to get a facelift

The green area in Sarto Park, Naas, is to get something of a facelift.

Area engineer David Reel told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the green area, which lies between the canal and the houses is set of maintenance work between Ploopluck Bridge and close to the library building.

Mr Reel said that some trees and roots may be damaged and while Kildare county council will seek to avoid cutting down any trees, this may have to be done.

Mr Reel also said that the current width of the footpath serving the green area would be maintained during the work.