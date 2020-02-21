Deaths in Co Kildare - February 21, 2020

James Murphy, Celbridge

February 19. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. James, beloved husband of Joan, dear brother of Margaret and brother-in-law of Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on (Friday) evening from 4.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on (Saturday) afternoon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice and Home Care Service or the Irish Cancer Society.

Michelle Hederman, Naas

February 20. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Tallaght University Hospital, Michelle, beloved wife of John and dearly loved mother of Niall, Aoife, Niamh and Conn; Very sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, mother Julie, aunt Emily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and close friends. Reposing on Friday from 5pm to 8pm at her home, Stonebrook, Blessington Road, Naas (Eircode W91 RYXO). Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Anthony (Doc) Harrigan, Leixlip

February 20. Peacefully at St. James’ Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters and brothers. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Albert and Tommy, sisters Breda and Carmel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.