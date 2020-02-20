Man sent forward for trial in Naas on child pornography charges

A book of evidence was served at Athy District Court last week on a man who was before the court on allegations of possession of child pornography.

The man, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions to protect the alleged victim — as in this case the alleged victim is known — was alleged to be in possession of child porn on dates between June 1 and 23, 2017.

He will be sent forward for trial at the current sitting of Naas Circuit Court.