Council to assess need for Naas junction box

The need for a yellow junction box at the entrance to Aylmer Park, Naas, is to be assessed by Kildare County Council.

Cllr Fintan Brett said the box is needed at the entrance on Monread Avenue because “tail to tail” traffic in the area means that it's difficult to access Aylmer Park.

A junction box, he said, would make it easier to get on to Monread Road.

KCC said the need for the box will be assessed.