TD Cronin likely to avoid disciplinary action over "anti semitic" tweets

Newly elected TD Reada Cronin looks likely to avoid party disciplinary action over a series of controversial tweets.

Ms Cronin, who lost her Kildare County Council seat last May but rebounded to win a first Dáil seat for Sinn Féin in the recent general election, won’t be disciplined by her party.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said the remarks did not conform with the party's views and Ms Cronin was correct to react to the comments.

He also said the party has protocols in relation to the use of social media.

Ms Cronin has apologised for the comments and withdrawn them.

Dep Doherty also pointed out that come of the comments predated Ms Cronin joining the party.

In one post Ms Cronin said Israel had "taken Nazism to a new level” and suggested a picture of monkeys working on computers reminded her of the Israeli embassy.

Late last year she criticised the judiciary over perceived lenient sentences for child sex abuse or other sexual crimes .

The Israeli embassy described some of the tweets as “shocking” nothing they came from an elected TD.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the comments as “anti semitic” and “anti science”.

He added the tweets “should trouble us all.”