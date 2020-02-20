Deaths in Co Kildare - February 20, 2020

Sean O'Keeffe, Great Connell, Newbridge

February 18. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving sons Seamus and John, daughters Breda, Helena, Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Joan, Helen, Kathleen, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 2pm on Thursday. Removal on Thursday evening at 6pm, arriving at St. Conleth's Parish Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.