Kildare blood donors thanked after successful clinic

Over a hundred blood donors who attended the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) clinic at Kilcock GAA have been thanked by the service.

The IBTS said it would like to thank all 123 donors who attended the recently held clinic in Kilcock G.A.A. Sports Centre, Kilcock.

It also thanked all who helped and supported us prior to and during the holding of the clinic.

A breakdown of the total figures show that 24 first time donors and 18 former donors attended. “This augurs well for the continued support of the Kilcock clinic,” said the IBTS.

A spokesperson said about 70,000 patients are transfused with blood each year in Irish Hospitals. “To do this we must collect approximately 3,000 donations of blood each and every week from voluntary donors like you.”

It said that James Connolly Memorial required 2,118 units alone in 2019.

On behalf of all the patients in hospital who benefit from their generosity, the IBTS said a heartfelt thank you to all who attended or helped out Kilcock clinic in any way.