Working population rises again in Kildare and Mid East

An extra 8,300 people were working in the Mid East region, which includes Kildare, in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the same quarter in 2018.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (February 18) show there were 345,600 over 15’s employed in the region, which comprises Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth.

The unemployment rate in the region was 4.3% in Q4 2019, compared to 4.9% in Q4 2018.

The State unemployment rate was 4.5% last quarter, just above the 4.3% Mid East figure.

Nationally, the largest drop in unemployment was in the Midlands where the unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in the last quarter compared to 6.6% in Q4 2018. An extra 6,200 people were working in that region.