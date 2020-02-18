Plan for fifty apartments near rail station in Lexlip north Kildare

A developer has applied to build fifty apartments in Leixlip.

Avoca Homes Limited applied to Kildare County Council to build the apartments off the Station road in Leixlip.

Access to the development is proposed to be from Station road through the existing Louisa Park development in the town.

The application was lodged on February 10 and a decision is due on April 5.

Submission from the public must be made by March 15.

The proposal is for 14 one bed, 32 two bed and 4 three bed apartments.

The proposed development is near Louisa Bridge rail station.