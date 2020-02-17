Trax brasserie in Naas is to close

Trax brasserie is closing its doors.

The French-style restaurant is located on the site of the long closed Naas railway station, off Friary Road.

A social media posting on behalf of the eatery says: “It is with a very heavy heart that we post this. Unfortunately for us the building has been sold and it will no longer be a restaurant (private dwelling).”

It adds that the closing date will be July 1, 2020 and “we would urge our customers to use up all the vouchers they have before that day.”

The post concludes: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful staff and our many loyal customers for joining us on what has been an incredible journey.”